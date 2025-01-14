Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.49 °C, check weather forecast for January 14, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on January 14, 2025, is 25.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.49 °C and 26.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:11 PM. Bangalore weather update on January 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.48 °C and 26.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 66.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 15, 2025 25.28 Light rain January 16, 2025 24.67 Broken clouds January 17, 2025 24.24 Broken clouds January 18, 2025 24.56 Scattered clouds January 19, 2025 24.44 Overcast clouds January 20, 2025 22.68 Light rain January 21, 2025 25.78 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 14, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.95 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 23.99 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.28 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.82 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 23.05 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.77 °C Sky is clear



