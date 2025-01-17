Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.72 °C, check weather forecast for January 17, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on January 17, 2025 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on January 17, 2025, is 24.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.72 °C and 26.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:13 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 18, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.94 °C and 26.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 125.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 18, 2025
|24.31
|Few clouds
|January 19, 2025
|23.50
|Broken clouds
|January 20, 2025
|24.51
|Light rain
|January 21, 2025
|26.75
|Broken clouds
|January 22, 2025
|26.84
|Scattered clouds
|January 23, 2025
|26.13
|Scattered clouds
|January 24, 2025
|24.61
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on January 17, 2025
