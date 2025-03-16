Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.94 °C, check weather forecast for March 16, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on March 16, 2025, is 30.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.94 °C and 33.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 06:30 PM. Bangalore weather update on March 16, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 17, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.78 °C and 34.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.

With temperatures ranging between 18.94 °C and 33.51 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 82.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 17, 2025 30.82 Sky is clear March 18, 2025 31.06 Few clouds March 19, 2025 32.27 Broken clouds March 20, 2025 32.91 Sky is clear March 21, 2025 31.61 Sky is clear March 22, 2025 31.12 Broken clouds March 23, 2025 31.37 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 16, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.06 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 34.3 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.22 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 30.82 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 36.08 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 31.45 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.42 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.