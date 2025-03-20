Menu Explore
Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.34 °C, check weather forecast for March 20, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 20, 2025 07:01 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on March 20, 2025 here.

The temperature in Bangalore today, on March 20, 2025, is 30.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.34 °C and 32.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.

Bangalore weather update on March 20, 2025
Bangalore weather update on March 20, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, March 21, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.01 °C and 33.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.34 °C and 32.76 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 101.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 21, 202530.28Sky is clear
March 22, 202529.83Sky is clear
March 23, 202530.73Light rain
March 24, 202529.28Light rain
March 25, 202530.50Light rain
March 26, 202531.11Sky is clear
March 27, 202531.03Light rain


Weather in other cities on March 20, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.56 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata33.5 °C Sky is clear
Chennai30.59 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru30.28 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad33.87 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad32.19 °C Sky is clear
Delhi28.96 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

