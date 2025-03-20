Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.34 °C, check weather forecast for March 20, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on March 20, 2025, is 30.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.34 °C and 32.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 06:30 PM. Bangalore weather update on March 20, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, March 21, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.01 °C and 33.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.34 °C and 32.76 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 101.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 21, 2025 30.28 Sky is clear March 22, 2025 29.83 Sky is clear March 23, 2025 30.73 Light rain March 24, 2025 29.28 Light rain March 25, 2025 30.50 Light rain March 26, 2025 31.11 Sky is clear March 27, 2025 31.03 Light rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 20, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.56 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 33.5 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.59 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 30.28 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 33.87 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.19 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.96 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



