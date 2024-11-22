Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.48 °C, check weather forecast for November 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 23, 2024 25.41 °C Scattered clouds November 24, 2024 25.04 °C Overcast clouds November 25, 2024 23.23 °C Overcast clouds November 26, 2024 22.4 °C Overcast clouds November 27, 2024 22.68 °C Overcast clouds November 28, 2024 20.84 °C Overcast clouds November 29, 2024 17.53 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.2 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 23.99 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.89 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 23.93 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.71 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.71 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.6 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on November 22, 2024, is 25.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.48 °C and 27.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 23, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.18 °C and 26.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 178.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

