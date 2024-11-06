Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.77 °C, check weather forecast for November 6, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 7, 2024 26.0 °C Moderate rain November 8, 2024 26.12 °C Light rain November 9, 2024 25.33 °C Light rain November 10, 2024 25.51 °C Broken clouds November 11, 2024 25.93 °C Few clouds November 12, 2024 25.5 °C Light rain November 13, 2024 23.67 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.53 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.87 °C Light rain Chennai 28.9 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.14 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.49 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.18 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.13 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on November 6, 2024, is 24.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.77 °C and 27.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:14 AM and will set at 05:51 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 7, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.07 °C and 26.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 132.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 6, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.