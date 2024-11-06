Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.77 °C, check weather forecast for November 6, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on November 6, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on November 6, 2024, is 24.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.77 °C and 27.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:14 AM and will set at 05:51 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 7, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.07 °C and 26.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 132.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 6, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 7, 2024
|26.0 °C
|Moderate rain
|November 8, 2024
|26.12 °C
|Light rain
|November 9, 2024
|25.33 °C
|Light rain
|November 10, 2024
|25.51 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 11, 2024
|25.93 °C
|Few clouds
|November 12, 2024
|25.5 °C
|Light rain
|November 13, 2024
|23.67 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
