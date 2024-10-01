Menu Explore
Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.01 °C, check weather forecast for October 1, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 01, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on October 1, 2024 here.

The temperature in Bangalore today, on October 1, 2024, is 28.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.01 °C and 29.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 06:09 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.53 °C and 29.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 56.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 2, 2024 28.56 °C Moderate rain
October 3, 2024 24.67 °C Moderate rain
October 4, 2024 26.93 °C Moderate rain
October 5, 2024 23.63 °C Moderate rain
October 6, 2024 21.79 °C Light rain
October 7, 2024 22.47 °C Light rain
October 8, 2024 24.86 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on October 1, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.7 °C Few clouds
Kolkata 31.68 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 29.99 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru 27.4 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad 29.82 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.08 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 35.6 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Bangalore weather update on October 01, 2024
Bangalore weather update on October 01, 2024

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
