Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.01 °C, check weather forecast for October 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 2, 2024 28.56 °C Moderate rain October 3, 2024 24.67 °C Moderate rain October 4, 2024 26.93 °C Moderate rain October 5, 2024 23.63 °C Moderate rain October 6, 2024 21.79 °C Light rain October 7, 2024 22.47 °C Light rain October 8, 2024 24.86 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.7 °C Few clouds Kolkata 31.68 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.99 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 27.4 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 29.82 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.08 °C Sky is clear Delhi 35.6 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on October 1, 2024, is 28.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.01 °C and 29.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 06:09 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.53 °C and 29.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 56.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

