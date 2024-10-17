Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.34 °C, check weather forecast for October 17, 2024
Oct 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on October 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on October 17, 2024, is 22.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.34 °C and 25.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 84% and the wind speed is 84 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, October 18, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.65 °C and 26.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 28.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 17, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 18, 2024
|25.78 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 19, 2024
|22.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 20, 2024
|26.08 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 21, 2024
|23.39 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|October 22, 2024
|26.26 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 23, 2024
|25.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 24, 2024
|23.07 °C
|Light rain
