Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.34 °C, check weather forecast for October 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 18, 2024 25.78 °C Moderate rain October 19, 2024 22.67 °C Moderate rain October 20, 2024 26.08 °C Moderate rain October 21, 2024 23.39 °C Heavy intensity rain October 22, 2024 26.26 °C Moderate rain October 23, 2024 25.9 °C Moderate rain October 24, 2024 23.07 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.45 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.51 °C Moderate rain Chennai 27.74 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.02 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.15 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 33.02 °C Broken clouds Delhi 31.84 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Bangalore today, on October 17, 2024, is 22.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.34 °C and 25.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 84% and the wind speed is 84 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 18, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.65 °C and 26.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 28.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

