Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.38 °C, check weather forecast for October 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 26, 2024 25.64 °C Broken clouds October 27, 2024 25.47 °C Scattered clouds October 28, 2024 25.59 °C Light rain October 29, 2024 25.59 °C Light rain October 30, 2024 26.33 °C Moderate rain October 31, 2024 25.38 °C Light rain November 1, 2024 24.88 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.78 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 26.51 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 28.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.22 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 26.59 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.94 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 32.12 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on October 25, 2024, is 24.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.38 °C and 25.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 AM and will set at 05:55 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 26, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.36 °C and 26.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 24.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 25, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.