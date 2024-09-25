Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for September 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 26, 2024 26.62 °C Overcast clouds September 27, 2024 25.84 °C Overcast clouds September 28, 2024 27.19 °C Broken clouds September 29, 2024 28.57 °C Moderate rain September 30, 2024 28.67 °C Light rain October 1, 2024 27.93 °C Moderate rain October 2, 2024 23.67 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.37 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 28.17 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 32.33 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.03 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.38 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.9 °C Moderate rain Delhi 35.68 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on September 25, 2024, is 21.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.48 °C and 24.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 88% and the wind speed is 88 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 06:13 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 26, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.29 °C and 27.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 25.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 25, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

