Bengaluru: Bommai dedicates 90-metre aerial ladder platform vehicle to fire dept

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai dedicated a 90-metre aerial ladder platform vehicle in Bengaluru on Thursday which would enable staff to reach hi-rise buildings in an emergency.

Bommai said while dedicating the aerial ladder, "Today was an important day for the development of Bengaluru as well as infusing the biggest strength for the Department of Fire Services." He also flagged Green Deepavali, a public awareness campaign on the stairs of Vidhana Soudha on Thursday.

He said, "the 90-metre aerial ladder platform is a most essential and important facility and this modern ladder will work as a real friend in need."

"The whole world is growing on a big scale and it is a most essential service especially in all important metropolitans without which building permission is not granted. Fire Safety and its rules are equally important. It was essential for the Department of Fire & Emergency Services to have all facilities to reach hi-rise buildings during an emergency." CM Bommai added.

The CM said, "Till now, the Bengaluru Fire Department had only a 50-meter ladder and the state capital is growing fast both horizontally and vertically. After Mumbai City, Bengaluru has become the second city in the whole country to have a 90-meter Aerial Ladder Platform system. Efforts were made to procure this in the last two and a half years." While he was the Home Minister the grants had been released. But it got delayed due to some reasons such as Covid-19 and production problems. "The new ladder will be put into use in BBMP limits," he added.

Bommai said, "Bengaluru City is growing fast and several definitions are made without understanding issues. The recent rains created floods only in two constituencies and not in all 26 Assembly segments. But it was projected as if the whole of Bengaluru City had submerged. In fact, Bengaluru is an important city both at the national and international levels and the government is capable of solving any problems in the city. It is important to present facts correctly. There are over 100 personnel working in SDRF to deal with flood situations."

"The State Capital has both NDRF and SDRF teams and they are capable of rescuing anyone from any part of the city. The government had already released ₹20 crore to buy the new equipment and another ₹20 crore was released recently. The government's intention is to strengthen SDRF. Instructions are given to form another two companies of SDRF for which ex-servicemen will be appointed. Already, over 100 retired defence personnel were appointed and more personnel will be recruited directly for the proposed two companies. Along with modernisation and increasing numbers, even training and empowerment are also given importance. The SDRF had helped during the recent floods in different districts," he cited.

He said, "Permission has been given to strengthen the Department of Fire Services by sanctioning various schemes and one of them was the procurement of a 90-meter aerial ladder platform. This department rescues people in any fire mishap that occurs in any corner of the city 24 hours."

The CM also said, "5,000 new vehicles are added to the fleet of vehicles daily whereas the roads have remained the same. Despite this, the police department has been managing traffic by using several technologies including synchronizing for the free flow of traffic. As many as 7500 cameras are installed under the Nirbhaya scheme that will be used to address the problems of traffic density and for women's safety. They work on artificial intelligence and revolve 360 degrees."

"Steps are taken to fill up potholes across the city. New potholes have emerged due to incessant rain. Even they too are being filled up on the war footing. It was possible to do quality work in case of rain reduction. Whatever repair works is done would not last long during continuous rain. But all the potholes will be filled up," Bommai assured.

The CM wished the people, the occasion of the Deepavali festival and asked them to celebrate by using green crackers. The citizens must use crackers of less than 125 decibels. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Ministers, Kota Srinivasa Pujari, S.T.Somashekar, Shivaram Hebbar, MP P.C.Mohan, MLA Niranjan Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) Rajneesh Goel and DGP (Fire Services) A.K.Pandey were also present.