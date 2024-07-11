The massive traffic jams are back in Bengaluru, and social media is flooded with multiple videos and photos of a long stream of vehicles that got stuck for several hours. In a viral video, a cab driver was seen eating from his lunch box while stuck in the traffic. Bengaluru cab driver takes lunch break while stuck in traffic, eats his food. Watch

Also Read - Bengaluru woman shares harrowing experience with Ola auto driver, police respond

A video was shared by a community X handle called citizens movement and it wrote, “The state of traffic jams today in Bengaluru. The cab driver was having his lunch on the way! This will be conveniently ignored by @siddaramaiah @DKShivakumar government. Because the problem of #Bengaluru doesn't affect their power.”

Here is the video

The video is said to be from Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road which faced a massive traffic jam on Wednesday. Several commuters were stuck in the traffic for long hours and reached home late on Wedenday. A user said, “Decongesting is the only option for Bangalore. There must be a full stop on multi housing Apartments & any further new tech parks in Bangalore. All new ventures must be directed to other neglected towns & cities of Karnataka so that migration to Bangalore is discouraged.”

Also Read - Bengaluru's Whitefield commuters irked after metro trains on Purple Line terminate in middle during peak hours

A few people also said that the bad roads in the IT corridor, along with the traffic jams, made it worse.

Another user said, “I am commuting daily from HAL road to Whitefield. See the state of the road from Yemlur junction till Marthahalli bridge. Your back will break. So patched road. It's a 20 min ride and we reach Whitefield in 45 min or 1 hr. Any government at the helm is not bothered to correct the traffic.”

Even the metro trains are overcrowded during the peak hours as many commuters travel to office using the public transport. The employees who work in east Bengaluru’s IT parks have a list of civic complaints and demand the government to fix the roads. The longstanding traffic problem in Bengaluru’s ORR has become a nightmare for daily commuters.