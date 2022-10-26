Bengaluru: Crackdown on overcharging auto drivers continues, several penalised

The Bengaluru Traffic Police conducted a fresh drive against excess auto fares on Wednesday in the city and penalised a few drivers for flouting rules. The Karnataka government had earlier issued an order asking auto drivers in the city to charge passengers a fixed amount that was set up by the transport department. The fares in app-based services too were reduced after the government issued the order.

Taking to social media, the Krishnarajapuram traffic police wrote. “Today also we have conducted a drive against auto drivers for their violations (not wearing uniform, demanding excess fare and refusal to hire etc. (Sic)”

Today also we have conducted a drive against auto drivers for their violations ( not wearing uniform, demanding excess fair and refuse to hire etc. pic.twitter.com/KFi1EKWyn2 — K.R.PURA TRAFFIC POLICE.BENGALURU. (@KRPURATRAFFIC) October 26, 2022

On Monday, a similar drive was conducted with the Bengaluru Traffic Police posing as passengers in plain clothes.

According to a report in The Times of India, more than a thousand cases were registered against auto drivers for demanding more than fixed fare, refusing to ply and other issues.

The last ‘special drive’ against excess fares charged by auto rickshaws was conducted in July 2019.

The KR Puram traffic police on Monday tweeted, “Today conducted a special drive against auto's for demanding excess fare and for refusing to go for hire. We were in plain clothes. (Sic)”

The video shared by the department showed an auto driver citing traffic and demanding ₹150 with no meter for a ride from KR Puram to the Phoenix Market City. The police personnel were seen negotiating with him as passengers and later imposed a fine on the driver.

