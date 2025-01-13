Bengaluru doctor missing for 7 months allegedly murdered over a property dispute: Report

Seven months after the mysterious disappearance of a 44-year-old Ayurveda doctor and the sudden demolition of his home, Bengaluru police have uncovered that he was murdered by a group of painters and drivers over a property dispute, said a report in The Times of India. The murderers allegedly disposed of his body by dumping it in the backwaters of the Lakshmana Tirtha River at Sagarakatte, Yelawala, in Mysuru.

According to the report, the victim, identified as Anand, was a resident of 9th Cross, 7th Block, in Bengaluru's Jayanagar. Police have apprehended three suspects in connection with the crime: Mohammed Ghouse, 31, from Sarabandepalya, along with Nadeem Pasha, 32, and Syed Noor Pasha, also known as Noor, 39, both residents of Kaverinagar in Banashankari.

The investigation began after Anand's 72-year-old uncle, Raghupatiraj from Coimbatore, filed a missing person complaint with the Banashankari police on July 18. He reported that his last conversation with Anand occurred on June 1, after which Anand’s phone was unreachable. Concerned, Raghupatiraj traveled to Bengaluru, only to discover that Anand's house, located on a 40x40 sqft plot in Jayanagar, had been demolished. His attempts to locate Anand through relatives and friends yielded no results.

Raghupatiraj then filed a habeas corpus petition in the Karnataka High Court. The court directed police to expedite efforts to trace Anand. Responding to the order, police intensified the investigation and discovered that Anand's mobile phone had been switched on in Chhattisgarh in October. Tracking the phone led investigators to gather critical information about Syed Noor Pasha, a close associate of Ghouse.

Following leads, the police traced Anand's last known contacts and discovered he had been in communication with Mohammed Ghouse before his disappearance. During interrogation, Ghouse revealed that Anand had sold his house to a man named Prasad and had informed Ghouse and his associates that he was planning to move to Chennai.

Further investigation led police to uncover the gang’s involvement in Anand's murder, motivated by a property dispute. The case remains under investigation as authorities continue to gather evidence and piece together the events leading up to the crime. They disposed of his body by dumping it in the backwaters of the Lakshmana Tirtha River at Sagarakatte, Yelawala, in Mysuru.