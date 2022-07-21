Bengaluru engineering student, 21, found dead in hostel room: Report
An engineering student, Shivani K, was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room in Bengaluru's Kengeri area on Wednesday. Police are yet to ascertain the cause for the suicide, The Times of India said.
The deceased was 21 years old and pursuing an undergraduate course in electrical and computer engineering at the JSS Academy of Technical Education.
A native of Bidar, she was in the third semester.
Suspicions first arose when Shivani did not turn up for an exam scheduled for that morning.
This prompted the hostel warden, Kavya N, to knock on Shivani's door. When she got no response, she took the help of hostel staff to break the glass, and found the student hanging from the ceiling.
There was no suicide note recovered and it is not known why the student chose to take her own life.
(If you need someone to talk to or want counselling, please reach out to helplines iCALL between 10 am to 8 pm from Monday to Saturday - 9152987821 OR the Sahai Helpline till 8 pm at 080 2549 7777)
-
Actor Siddhanth Kapoor summoned by Bengaluru cops over drug consumption: Report
Bengaluru's Ulsoor police has summoned actor and director Siddhanth Kapoor to the city within a week in connection with the drug consumption case filed against him. The Bollywood actor was arrested on June 13 at a hotel on MG Road, where blood tests indicated he had consumed drugs. Police have summoned him to verify CCTV video from the night in question - when there was a party and when he was caught with four others.
-
Traffic jams in central Delhi as Congress protests Sonia Gandhi’s ED questioning
Vehicular movement in parts of central Delhi has been disrupted due to traffic jams following restrictions imposed by Delhi Traffic Police in view of protests by Congress leaders against the Enforcement Directorate questioning party president Sonia Gandhi in an alleged money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. The traffic police announced the restrictions on Wednesday evening on Twitter.
-
KSDSU vice chancellor missed HC hearing, taken into custody on court orders
A Bihar university vice chancellor Shashinath Jha was taken into custody by the state police late on Wednesday evening in compliance with the Patna high court's order after he missed a court hearing, police said. The high court justice Mohit Kumar Shah subsequently issued a bailable warrant against him and ordered the Darbhanga Police to present him before the court on Thursday.
-
Judicial probe ordered into killing of Haryana DSP in Nuh by mining mafia
The Haryana government will conduct a judicial probe into the killing of Tauru deputy superintendent of police Surender Singh by the mining mafia in Nuh district on Tuesday. Also read: HDSP Surender Singhlast rites to be performed on Thursday; family seeks CBI or judicial probe State home minister Anil Vij said the probe will also go into all aspects of illegal mining in the area.
-
Travel advisory issued ahead of Sonia Gandhi’s ED appearance
Delhi traffic police on Wednesday night issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid certain routes in Lutyens Delhi due to special arrangements on Thursday in view of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's questioning by Enforcement Directorate. “Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0900 hrs & 1400 hrs on 21.07.22. Due to special arrangements, traffic movement will not be possible on these roads (sic)” they said in a tweet.
