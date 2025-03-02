Bengaluru: Foreign national arrested for attacking CISF personnel at Kempegowda International Airport

A 37-year-old foreign national was arrested for allegedly creating a disturbance and attacking security personnel at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport. The accused, identified as Foils Eliott Blair, was booked on multiple charges (iStock)

According to an Indian Express report, the accused, identified as Foils Eliott Blair, was booked on multiple charges, including assaulting a woman, attacking a public servant, criminal intimidation, and disturbing public order. He has been placed under judicial custody.

Blair, who holds passports from Australia, the United Kingdom, and Northern Ireland, was reportedly behaving aggressively in the departure area of Terminal 2 between 10 pm and 11 pm on Wednesday, the report added. This terminal primarily handles international flights.

As reported by the publication, according to a complaint filed by CISF Sub-Inspector A K Mishra, Blair was acting unruly and was warned by security personnel. However, he refused to comply and allegedly attacked CISF staff. Officials stated that he attempted to enter the terminal without a valid flight ticket, leading to a confrontation with security personnel.

The complaint further mentions that Blair verbally abused the CISF officers, obstructed their duties, and tried to assault both male and female staff, as well as passengers present in the departure area.

Following the incident, he was detained by BIAL police and subsequently arrested. A police official revealed that Blair, who had been traveling across India on a tourist visa for several months, appeared to be mentally disturbed, the report added.

He had reportedly been in Goa and other locations before arriving in Bengaluru. He wished to return to the UK but had not purchased a flight ticket.

