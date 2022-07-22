Bengaluru gets India's 'first-of-its-kind' brain health clinic. Details here
Bengaluru saw the inauguration of a brain health clinic on Friday, said to be the first-of-its kind in the country, by Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar. Minister Sudhakar took to social media and wrote: “Glad to inaugurate India's first-of-its-kind collaborative Brain Health Clinic at Jayanagar General Hospital, Bengaluru established by the state health dept under the Karnataka Brain Health Initiative (KaBHI) in association with NIMHANS.(Sic)”
It has been set up under the Karnataka Brain Health Initiative (KaBHI) and it was inaugurated at the state run hospital in Jayanagara. NIMHANS held the event to mark the 'World Brain Day-2022' and minister Sudhakar assured that mental treatment will be available at all 243 ‘Namma’ clinics that are going to be launched soon. The brain health clinics will serve as nodal centers to "diagnose, treat, refer and follow-up patients with common neurological disorders and ensure that they receive multi-disciplinary care, including counselling, physiotherapy, rehabilitation and disability benefits," he underlined.
The KaBHI initiative aims to train PHC doctors to diagnose and provide primary care for brain and mental health issues including stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson's, brain tumor and dementia. The initiative is also said to be focusing on training ASHA workers to screen people for mental health issues which greatly increases speed of diagnosis and treatment, potentially offering a complete cure to some of these diseases.
Two more Brain Health Clinics will be inaugurated soon in Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts of Karnataka.
Kejriwal skips weekly meeting called by LG amid tensions: Report
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the weekly meeting called by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday, news agency ANI has reported. According to the report, the Delhi L-G had also skipped a weekly meeting with the chief minister on July 8. Earlier today, the L-G recommended an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation against the Kejriwal-led government, alleging violations of the new excise policy.
Ambernath traffic police constable suspended for accepting bribe
A traffic police constable of Ambernath region in Thane has been suspended and an inquiry initiated against The constable, Pramod Jadhav, attached to Ambernath Police after he was caught on camera taking a bribe of ₹200 from a commuter who flouted traffic rules on Friday. The constable, Pramod Jadhav, attached to Ambernath Police, was caught taking a bribe from a biker. He handed over the bike keys to the biker after he paid the money.
Pro-Khalistan graffiti found near Bhagat Singh’s statue in Ferozepur village
Pro-Khalistan graffiti was found scrawled near Bhagat Singh's statue at Mudki village, 16 kilometres from the Ferozepur district headquarters, police said on Friday. Police are scanning the area's CCTV footage to identify the miscreants, said deputy superintendent of police Sandeep Singh. Earlier, on June 13, pro-Khalistan graffiti was found scrawled and posters pasted on the boundary wall of the office of the divisional railway manager, Ferozepur.
Rajbhar gets ‘Y’ category security amid growing proximity to BJP
VARANASI The Uttar Pradesh government accorded 'Y' category security to Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, which is being seen in the context of the SP ally's growing proximity to the ruling party. The development comes days after Rajbhar's party, an estranged ally of the Samajwadi Party, voted for NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who defeated opposition pick Yashwant Sinha. Rajbhar is a second-time MLA from the Zahoorabad seat of Ghazipur.
Service charge debate: Eatery owners hail latest order
On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court put on hold the guidelines by Central Consumer Protection Authority that barred restaurants from adding a service charge to food bills. Justice Yashwant Varma observed, “If you don't want to pay, don't enter that restaurant. It is a question of choice.” The issue would need further consideration, the hearing concluded. In the meantime, all eateries have been asked to prominently display the levy of service charge.
