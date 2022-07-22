Bengaluru gets India's 'first-of-its-kind' brain health clinic. Details here

Bengaluru saw the inauguration of a brain health clinic on Friday, said to be the first-of-its kind in the country, by Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar. Minister Sudhakar took to social media and wrote: “Glad to inaugurate India's first-of-its-kind collaborative Brain Health Clinic at Jayanagar General Hospital, Bengaluru established by the state health dept under the Karnataka Brain Health Initiative (KaBHI) in association with NIMHANS.(Sic)”

Glad to inaugurate India's first-of-its-kind collaborative Brain Health Clinic at Jayanagar General Hospital, Bengaluru established by the state health dept under the Karnataka Brain Health Initiative (KaBHI) in association with NIMHANS.@BSBommai@mansukhmandviya @DHFWKA



1/2 pic.twitter.com/TfGd43fpZe — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) July 22, 2022

It has been set up under the Karnataka Brain Health Initiative (KaBHI) and it was inaugurated at the state run hospital in Jayanagara. NIMHANS held the event to mark the 'World Brain Day-2022' and minister Sudhakar assured that mental treatment will be available at all 243 ‘Namma’ clinics that are going to be launched soon. The brain health clinics will serve as nodal centers to "diagnose, treat, refer and follow-up patients with common neurological disorders and ensure that they receive multi-disciplinary care, including counselling, physiotherapy, rehabilitation and disability benefits," he underlined.

The KaBHI initiative aims to train PHC doctors to diagnose and provide primary care for brain and mental health issues including stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson's, brain tumor and dementia. The initiative is also said to be focusing on training ASHA workers to screen people for mental health issues which greatly increases speed of diagnosis and treatment, potentially offering a complete cure to some of these diseases.

Two more Brain Health Clinics will be inaugurated soon in Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts of Karnataka.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON