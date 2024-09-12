Bengaluru introduces AI traffic management systems across 41 junctions: Report

Motorists in Bengaluru are set to see a reduction in traffic police manually managing intersections and adjusting signal lights due to a new technological upgrade. The city has introduced an advanced AI-powered Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS), which has been implemented at 41 junctions, automating traffic signal operations in real-time, the Deccan Herald reported. By December, the city plans to have 165 junctions with automated signals to improve traffic flow and reduce wait times. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

This upgrade is part of Bengaluru’s broader initiative to fully automate its traffic control systems, reducing the need for human intervention and aiming for more efficient traffic management. Among the 41 junctions now equipped with the ATCS, seven have received entirely new signal systems, while 34 others have been modernized from older camera-based models, the report noted.

By the end of December, Bengaluru is expected to have 165 junctions operating with these state-of-the-art AI-driven signals. This expansion includes 136 upgraded junctions and 29 newly installed systems, focusing mainly on areas in the southern and western regions of the city, which are less affected by major construction projects, according to MN Anucheth, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), who spoke to the publication.

The new ATCS signals offer three operational modes: a manual override mode for emergency scenarios such as ambulance or VIP passage; a Vehicle Actuated Control (VAC) mode that utilizes computer vision technology to monitor and adjust traffic light timings based on real-time vehicle counts; and the ATCS mode, which coordinates signals across multiple intersections for improved traffic flow, the publication said.

Initial implementations of this system have been observed on KR Road, Rose Garden Road, and Hudson Circle, where the VAC mode is now operational. Key junctions now featuring the ATCS include NR Square Junction, Town Hall Junction, BMTC Junction on KH Road, Minerva Circle, and RV Teachers College.

As of September, Bengaluru has approximately 900 junctions managed manually by traffic personnel, with around 405 equipped with signal systems. By year-end, the city expects to surpass 500 signalized junctions, including the new ATCS installations and additional adaptive signals, the publication added.