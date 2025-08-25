Bengaluru man found dead in police station washroom, CID probe ordered: Report

Four police personnel from MK Doddi Police Station in Bengaluru South (Ramanagara district) have been suspended after a man arrested for temple theft was found dead inside the station's washroom. The incident, which took place on August 20, has sparked allegations of custodial violence.(File)

The incident, which took place on August 20, has sparked allegations of custodial violence and prompted the government to hand over the probe to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), The New Indian Express reported.

The deceased, identified as Ramesh, a habitual offender from Mandya, was found hanging with his dhoti inside the washroom of the police station while in custody. He had been arrested along with two others, including his son, in connection with the theft of a donation box from a temple in Channapatna, the report further added.

The suspended officers include Assistant Sub-Inspector Nagaraju and Constables Pratap, Lakshmi Narayana, and Somanatha, all of whom were on duty when the death occurred.

While police claim it was a case of suicide, Ramesh’s family has accused the officers of custodial torture and alleged that he was beaten to death and hanged later to stage it as suicide.

Senior police officials said the suspended personnel were responsible for the safety of the accused and failed in their duty by not preventing the incident. “They were negligent in securing the accused in custody,” an official said according to the publication.

With conflicting claims emerging, the case has now been handed over to the CID for a thorough and independent investigation.

