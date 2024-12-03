Bengaluru man tortures roommate's pet cat and leaves it bleeding, police book case

In a shocking incident, a man in Bengaluru allegedly tortured the pet cat of his roommate and injured it severely. The accused reportedly fled the scene after his roommate took to social media and asked animal activists to help him file a complaint against the accused. Bengaluru’s Micro Layout police immediately filed a case against the accused and treated the injured cat.

In a social media post, the complainant called Aftab wrote, “She's very easy going and friendly trained cat who doesn't mingle with anyone. I got her to Bangalore last month as she wasn't doing well in my native.”

Aftab further alleged that his roommate has anger issues and always used to shout at him. “He had no problem of having her at home. Since he has drinking habits and anger management issues, he used to shout, and my pet never even revolved around him. She used to always hide from him and sit in one corner until i'm back home. As it's cold weather out there, she peed in my room; She never goes to anyone unless you lift her. So he lifted her, and when she tried to escape, she left a scratch on his hand, and I completely believe it's fake as I had cut her nails in the afternoon itself.”

He further said that by the time he reached home, the cat was brutally beaten and was left in a bucket on the terrace while it was bleeding.

However, Bengaluru’s Mico Layout police immediately filed a case against the accused and treated the injured cat. In an X post, Bengaluru Police wrote, “A case has been registered in Mico Layout Police Station, and the investigation is on. The cat has received medical treatment, and its condition is good now.”

Meanwhile, the accused who tortured the cat is yet to be arrested.