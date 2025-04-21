Bengaluru man who told auto driver to ‘speak in Hindi’ issues apology in Kannada. Watch

A non-Kannadiga man who sparked outrage online after a video showed him demanding an auto driver “speak in Hindi” has issued an apology in Kannada, saying he respects the city that has given him a livelihood. The video has reignited the ongoing debate around language and regional identity in Karnataka’s capital. (X)

The video, which has gone viral across social media platforms, captured a heated exchange between the man and an auto driver in Bengaluru.

During the argument, the man is heard angrily telling the driver, “Speak in Hindi if you want to stay in Bengaluru,” while his friends try to calm him down. The driver, visibly angry, responds, “You have come to Bengaluru, you speak in Kannada. I won't speak in Hindi.”

The video has reignited the ongoing debate around regional language in Karnataka’s capital. Many social media users, particularly Kannadigas, criticised the man’s statement as disrespectful and insensitive.

In response to the backlash, the man issued an apology in Kannada through another video. “I apologise to all Kannadigas. I have been in Bengaluru for the last nine years and I have deep sentiments attached to this city. Bengaluru has given me life and I respect it. I earn from this city. I like this city a lot. If I hurt anyone’s sentiments, I am sorry,” he said.

How did X users react to his apology?

X users had mixed reactions to the man's apology, with some calling for calm while others remained critical. One user said, "Now, leave him alone guys. He made a mistake and he realized it. I hope everyone tries their bit to respect the regional languages and culture when they are visiting or make it their home."

Another urged people to focus on communication rather than conflict, writing, "Can't we just get along and talk in English if we don't have a common language? English is a far better tool to communicate. The reality is without English, you won't get a decent job in other states." However, not everyone was forgiving.

One user commented, "Wait till the same thing happens to people from your state. Then it won’t be a joke anymore."

