Bengaluru Metro to fine passengers for tobacco use, spitting in stations

To tackle the growing issue of passengers using chewable tobacco and spitting inside metro trains and stations, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced on Wednesday a series of strict measures to curb such behaviour. The move comes in response to increasing complaints from the public about spitting and littering.(PTI Photo)

Beginning this week, BMRCL will step up security checks across all metro stations by introducing random physical pat-downs during non-peak hours.

The move comes in response to increasing complaints from the public about spitting and littering, which the authorities say cannot be addressed through regular metal detector screenings.

Platform security guards have been instructed to stay alert for violators, while BMRCL’s central surveillance unit will actively monitor CCTV footage to detect any rule-breaking. If spotted, immediate alerts will be sent to on-ground staff to take action.

"Passengers found using tobacco-based products or spitting inside trains or stations will be fined as per metro rules," a BMRCL announcement read.

In addition to enforcement, BMRCL will soon launch a widespread awareness campaign urging commuters to refrain from using tobacco-based products in metro premises. The campaign will highlight health, hygiene, and cleanliness concerns tied to spitting in public spaces.

The metro authority has appealed to commuters for cooperation, stating that public participation is key to maintaining a clean and pleasant travel environment for everyone.

Bengaluru metro records highest-ever daily ridership

Namma Metro recorded its highest-ever single-day ridership on April 17, with 9,08,153 passengers boarding trains, according to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

The spike in footfall comes shortly after a major fare revision was introduced by BMRCL. Despite initial public concerns over higher ticket prices, the metro continues to be the go-to commute option for lakhs of Bengalureans navigating the city’s chronic traffic congestion.

