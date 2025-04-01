Bengaluru Metro to run late-night trains on IPL 2025 match days. Check timings here

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced an extension of metro services to accommodate cricket fans attending the TATA IPL 2025 matches in Bengaluru. As per the new schedule, the last metro train will depart at 12.30 am from all four terminal stations.(Twitter/MelbinMathew21)

With matches scheduled on April 2, 10, 18, 24, and May 3, 13, and 17, metro operations will be extended beyond regular hours to ensure smooth travel for spectators.

As per the new schedule, the last metro train will depart at 12.30 am from all four terminal stations—Whitefield (Kadugodi), Challaghatta, Silk Institute, and Madavara.

Additionally, the last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic), the city's key transit hub, will leave at 1.15 am in all directions.

This move aims to provide hassle-free transport for fans attending late-night matches at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. BMRCL has urged media outlets to widely publicize this update for the convenience of the general public and metro commuters.

For further updates, commuters can check official metro channels and station notices.

