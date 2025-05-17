Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya pushes for high-speed rail link between Bengaluru and Mumbai: Report

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has renewed his call for a high-speed rail corridor between Bengaluru and Mumbai, arguing that such a project would significantly improve regional connectivity and drive economic growth in Karnataka and Maharashtra. Tejasvi Surya emphasised the long-standing need for faster and more efficient train travel between the two major cities. (PTI)

According to a Moneycontrol report, speaking on the matter during a recent meeting of the Public Accounts Committee, Surya emphasised the long-standing need for faster and more efficient train travel between the two major cities.

“A high-speed corridor linking Bengaluru, Hubballi, Pune, and Mumbai will be a game changer for North Karnataka, helping both passengers and the regional economy,” said the Bengaluru South MP.

According to the publication, Surya pointed out that there have been no new direct trains introduced between Bengaluru and Mumbai for the past three decades. With the Udyan Express remaining the only rail link on this busy route, many travellers are forced to rely on costlier air travel.

The MP criticised the railway authorities for failing to act on repeated demands for improved services, noting that several lines continue to operate at a mere 25 per cent capacity. “It’s disappointing that despite the demand, a dedicated express train has not been introduced,” he said, calling for the immediate launch of a new Superfast Express connecting the two cities.

Surya also voiced frustration over delays in Bengaluru’s critical rail infrastructure projects, blaming poor coordination between the state government and Indian Railways. He said only a few tenders had been finalised so far, leaving much of the suburban rail network project stuck in limbo.

“The suburban rail project is vital to decongest the city and provide affordable daily commute options to lakhs of Bengalureans. But most of the planned corridors remain on paper,” he added according to the report.

He also urged the railway ministry to prioritise the doubling of essential rail lines, upgrade station infrastructure, and enhance integration between railway stations and the city’s metro network.

Surya assured that he would continue to raise these issues in Parliament and work with the railway ministry to ensure long-overdue infrastructure projects for Bengaluru and Karnataka are finally implemented.

