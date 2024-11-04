Bengaluru police book two miscreants for lighting and throwing crackers on commuters. Video

Bengaluru Police booked miscreants who threw crackers after lighting them on commuters while travelling on the road. The incident happened on Diwali night, and the video took social media by storm, demanding that police take strict action against them. The incident is said to have happened in the HBR layout of North Bengaluru police limits on October 31, and police launched a search for the accused and arrested them

Also Read - Bengaluru court orders matrimony company to pay ₹60,000 to groom for failing to find bride: Report

Here is the video

The incident is said to have happened in the HBR layout of North Bengaluru police limits on October 31, and police launched a search for the accused and arrested them. In an X post, the deputy traffic commissioner of police, North Bengaluru, wrote, “Celebrate the festival of light responsibly. Endangering the lives of others using crackers will land you in a police station.”

She further said the accused had been handed over to law-and-order police for further action. “The accused in the above case were handed over to law-and-order police station for appropriate action as per law after necessary action from traffic police side,” the DCP added.

Also Read - Bengaluru sees kilometer long line outside Nagasandra metro station as Green Line extension awaits formal launch

Meanwhile, it has caused a concern for public safety as they were found deliberately throwing crackers at other commuters. A user said, “They are one foot away from psychopaths. They need to be punished for their psycho behavior and with restrictions on them to roam in public.”

Bengaluru Police said they would not tolerate such public behavior and warned people not to indulge in such activities. In an X post, Bengaluru police said, “Keep the sparks in the sky, not on the street – or you might end up in cuffs! Let’s keep our roads safe and spark-free.”

A user also advised cops to try to prevent crime by publicizing strict action. A user named Balaji wrote, “Kudos to you guys for doing an extraordinary job! You're setting an example for the country by swiftly capturing culprits. Request: please advertise your efforts in many places to prevent crimes rather than just reacting after they happen.”