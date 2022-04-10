Bengaluru Police Commissioner ‘lied’ about youth’s murder, says BJP leader
Karnataka BJP leader and MLC N Ravikumar on Saturday accused Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant of “lying” regarding the recent murder of a 22-year-old youth here, and claimed that the victim’s family had stated that the incident took place because he did not know Urdu.
On April 6, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had stoked a controversy, citing a similar reason for the murder, but had subsequently retracted from it by stating that the incident was actually over road rage, and that his earlier statement was “wrong”, as it was based on source-based preliminary information.
The Home Minister’s statement had evoked sharp reaction from opposition parties.
“Simon (Simon Raj, the victim’s friend) was at the spot when the incident took place. He has seen Chandru (the victim) being stabbed, when he said he doesn’t know Urdu. His statement is there, do you want more truth than this?” Ravikumar asked.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, “First thing is what Simon has said is true, second is there is truth in what his mother has said...there is truth in what his aunt and family is saying. If more truth is required, conduct an inquiry. The Police Commissioner has lied...The Home Minister’s earlier statement was correct.”Reacting to the allegation by the MLC, Pant said, “Based on all the information, I had told you (the media) about the case that day. There was a collision between bikes following which a fight broke out, leading to the incident.”Giving details about the incident, Pant on April 6 had said the killing was over a road rage.
“On the midnight of April 4 at around 2.30 am, Simon Raj and Chandru, both friends, had gone to an eatery at Hosaguddadahalli, and as the shop was closed they were returning. While returning on their bike, they collided with another bike, being ridden by one Shahid. This led to a quarrel,” the police commissioner said.
“During the fight, Shahid along with two friends (who joined him) stabbed Chandru on his right thigh and the assailants fled from the spot. Chandru was shifted to Victoria hospital, where he succumbed to his injury. All the three accused were arrested,” Pant added.
