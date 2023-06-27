Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru power supply company schedules outages today, tomorrow; Check affected areas

Bengaluru power supply company schedules outages today, tomorrow; Check affected areas

By Yamini C S
Jun 27, 2023 01:13 PM IST

Bengaluru city will witness power cuts in many areas today and tomorrow as the BESCOM has scheduled some quarterly maintenance works.

Many areas in Bengaluru might face power cuts today and tomorrow, i.e., Tuesday and Wednesday, as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KTPCL), which is the sole distributor of electricity in the southern state, will be carrying out a number of maintenance works, data uploaded onto the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company's (BESCOM) website indicated.

The BESCOM schedules maintenance and repair projects frequently in the Karnataka capital. (HT Photo)

These works majorly include periodical maintenance projects for the first quarter, along with erection of towers, condition monitoring, maintenance of bus isolators, hotline observations and bus coupling works. Most of these will be carried out between 10 am and 5 pm, resulting in at least five-hour power outages.

Here is a day-by-day list of areas that might see power cuts:

June 27, Tuesday

Hennur Bande, Samudrika enclave, Grace Garden, Christ Jayanthi College, Bilishivale, Asha township, Aishwarya Layout, Maruthi Township, Nagaragiri township, K Narayanapura cross, BDS garden, Kothnur, Patel Ramaiah Layout, Anjanappa Layout, CSI Gate, Byrathi Cross, Byrathi Village, Evergreen Layout, Agara Panchayithi, AKR School new Millennium School, Patalamma Temple Road, Raju Layout, Prakash Garden, Lakkamma Layout, Cristian College Road, Kuppe, Halagere, Korti, K H Halli town, Chowdankuppe, Tavarekere and Hangarahally.

June 28, Wednesday

Vishwapriya Layout , Begur Koppa Road, Devarachikkanahalli, Akshyanagara, Prestige Song of South, Tejaswini Nagara, Hiranandani Apartment and surrounding areas, Elita Promenade Apartments, K R layout, Sharada nagar, Chunchughatta and areas surrounding sub-station, L & T Tech Park, 66/11 kilovolt (KV) sub-stations in Harobele, Kunnur, Hukunda, Kodihalli, Bijjahalli, Hunasenahalli and surounding villages.

