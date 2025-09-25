Bengaluru resident shares heart-warming story of how police found her lost phone in 10 mins

A Bengaluru resident has taken to social media to share a heartfelt account of an unexpected ordeal that turned into a powerful reminder of the city police's promptness and professionalism. The Bengaluru resident took to social media to recount the ordeal of losing her phone.

In a detailed post that has since garnered attention online, the individual recounted how they lost their mobile phone during a casual visit to Fun Zone at Phoenix Marketcity on Saturday night. The incident occurred at around 9:40 pm, just as the mall was winding down for the day.

After finishing a game and briefly taking a photo, the resident accidentally left their phone behind and walked away to check out the nearby claw machines. Within minutes, they realized the device was missing, but by the time they returned, it had already vanished.

"I tried calling my number multiple times—sometimes it rang long, sometimes it was busy. That’s when I knew someone had it," the post read.

What followed was a swift series of actions. The resident alerted the mall's security team and reviewed the CCTV footage. Meanwhile, a friend called the police emergency helpline 100 to report the missing phone.

To the resident’s surprise, officers from the nearest police station reached out almost immediately. Within 10 minutes, they called back with an update: the phone had been found.

The device was recovered from a woman nearby, who claimed her child had picked it up and had been playing with it. Regardless of the explanation, the resident was simply grateful to have the phone returned so quickly.

The phone was handed over at the Mahadevapura Police Station in Whitefield, where the resident expressed being deeply moved by the respectful and efficient conduct of the officers involved.

“This experience has left me with immense respect for the Bengaluru city Police, Mahadevpura police station, Whitefield. A heartfelt THANK YOU for your swift action & dedication. You turned a stressful night into an unforgettable reminder of the good work you do every day,” the post read.