Former top cop faces backlash for his ‘deflate tyres’ tip to deal with Bengaluru's potholes

Taking to X on September 23, Rao suggested motorists slightly deflate their tyres, reducing pressure from the standard 34 to 36 psi to around 30 to 32 psi, to ease the jarring effects of driving over the city’s notoriously battered roads. According to him, this adjustment could help cushion the ride on uneven terrain.

In an attempt to offer a practical driving tip amid Bengaluru’s worsening pothole crisis, former police commissioner Bhaskar Rao stirred controversy online by recommending a tweak to tyre pressure. His advice, however, didn’t land as smoothly as he intended.

But what followed was a flood of criticism, with netizens and auto experts alike warning that the advice, though well-intended, could endanger drivers and damage vehicles. Many pointed out the risks of running underinflated tyres, from overheating and poor handling to increased vulnerability to sidewall damage.

"People, never do this. Terrible advice. You will end up with sidewall or wheel damage. Also an underinflated tyre can't expel water properly on wet roads. Not to mention the overheating when you end up on a faster stretch of road. If you want to experiment, don't deviate more than 1-2 psi around manufacturer recommended," posted a user.

Others echoed similar concerns, with another user replying, “that will help but at the cost of the rims getting bent.”

“Yes yes let us adjust our tyre pressures and lets not government do anything good for a change. Yes good idea Mr. Bhaskar Rao. Here's an idea: Let's not pay GST by default, let it be optional. Let's buy cars and bikes and not pay road tax, let us lower the price of automobile,” a comment stated.