Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency to vote on April 26

The Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency is all set to go into election mode on April 26, which is part of the first phase of the upcoming election in Karnataka. Its second phase is scheduled on May 7, news agency ANI reported. Karnataka will vote for the upcoming LS poll in two phases, on April 26 and May 7. (Pics for representation)(HT_PRINT)

The Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 constituencies in the southern state, and consists of eight legislative assembly seats, namely, Govindraj Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Chickpet, Basavanagudi, Padmanabha Nagar, BTM Layout, Jayanagar and Bommanahalli.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha polls: Karnataka BJP bigwigs fume over tickets denial. Who are they?

The ruling Congress party in the state is in talks to field Sowmya Reddy, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy's daughter, from the Bengaluru South constituency to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Tejaswi Surya.

Surya, who is the incumbent MP representing the segment, had won the seat in 2019 by securing 739,229 votes, compared to the Congress party's B K Hariprasad, who got 408,037 votes.

ALSO READ | LDF, UDF condemn Shobha Karandlaje's 'hate remarks' towards Kerala people

The BJP MP spoke to reporters on the matter and said, “The whole of the country is eagerly looking forward to vote for Prime Minister Narendra for a record third time. Bengaluru is no exception. Since yesterday, people have been continuously calling us and expressing their desire to vote on April 26. They are saying they can't wait until the 26. That is the eagerness and enthusiasm.”

He also expressed confidence in the saffron party's performance this time around, saying, “I am confident that in all the three seats of Bengaluru city, the BJP will outperform its previous margins and win all the three Lok Sabha seats with a historic margin this time.”

ALSO READ | Vijayendra will resign as Karnataka BJP chief after LS results: Eshwarappa

The BJP has had a historical dominance over the seat in question, with Ananth Kumar securing it before Surya in 2014. “BJP has been retaining the seat for the last eight years from Ananth Kumar to Tejaswi Surya. What I feel is that we will win the seat with more majority,” A party worker told the agency.

(With inputs from ANI)