Bengaluru student dies by suicide after falling victim to cyber fraud: Report

A 20-year-old student in Bengaluru tragically ended her life in her hostel room on Sunday night, reportedly distraught over losing money in a cyber fraud, according to police officials, The Indian Express reported. Preliminary investigations revealed that Pavana had borrowed ₹ 15,000 from her friends and managed to return ₹ 10,000.

The student, identified as Pavana from Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) in Karnataka's Kolar district, was pursuing her first year of BSc at Maharani Cluster University. The shocking incident came to light when a friend returned to the room late at night and discovered the distressing scene.

“Pavana is the daughter of a bus conductor and she has left behind a suicide note. Though we cannot open the lock of her mobile phone, the investigations have suggested she had lost some money in a cyber fraud. We are yet to ascertain the nature of the cybercrime in which she lost money. We have sought experts’ help to unlock her phone to check online transactions,” a police official said, as quoted by the publication.

The High Grounds police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched a detailed probe into the circumstances leading to the incident. Further details are underway.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)