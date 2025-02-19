Bengaluru to face 7-hour power cut today due to maintenance works. Check affected areas
Power interruptions in Bengaluru will occur from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM and 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Residents are advised to prepare accordingly.
Bengaluru is set to experience scheduled power outages on February 19 as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) carries out urgent maintenance work. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced that several areas across the city will be affected by electricity supply disruptions during the day. The residents are asked to plan the activities accordingly on Wednesday.
Many parts of Bengaluru had already faced power cuts on February 18 (yesterday) due to emergency repairs. As per details available on KPTCL's official website, the upcoming maintenance work will take place at the 66/11 KV Kumbalagodu Substation, leading to power interruptions from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
Areas Affected from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Residents and businesses in the following areas will face power cuts during the scheduled maintenance:
Gollahalli
Tagachaguppe
Doddabele
Fish Factory Gerupalya First Milestone
Kanminike
Bheemanakuppe Village
Anchepalya
Devagere
Tippur
Gangasandra Anepalya
Karubele
Vinayaka Nagar
Doddipalya
Chinnachurku
Kambipura
Kumbalgodu Industrial Area
Gonipur
Babusahipalya
Pintobare Gudimavu
Hosapalya
Additionally, KPTCL will conduct maintenance work at the 66/11 KV LR Bande Substation, resulting in power supply disruptions from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM in the following areas:
Areas Affected from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
Shampura
Rankanagar
Doddanna Nagar
Sultan Palya
Periyar Circle
KJ Halli
Modi Garden
Muneshwar Nagar
Chinnanna Layout
Bhubaneswari Nagar
Kanakanagar
LR Bande Main Road
Modi Road
Kaveri Nagar
V. Nagenahalli
Ambedkar Layout
Anwar Layout
Salt Mandi
KJ Colony
Periyar Nagar
Kavalbyrasandra
Sugar Mandi
Ambedkar Medical College
DGA Halli
Gandhinagar
Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements to deal with the temporary power disruptions.
