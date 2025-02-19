Bengaluru to face 7-hour power cut today due to maintenance works. Check affected areas

Bengaluru is set to experience scheduled power outages on February 19 as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) carries out urgent maintenance work. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced that several areas across the city will be affected by electricity supply disruptions during the day. The residents are asked to plan the activities accordingly on Wednesday. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced that several areas across the city will be affected by electricity supply disruptions during the day.

Many parts of Bengaluru had already faced power cuts on February 18 (yesterday) due to emergency repairs. As per details available on KPTCL's official website, the upcoming maintenance work will take place at the 66/11 KV Kumbalagodu Substation, leading to power interruptions from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Areas Affected from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Residents and businesses in the following areas will face power cuts during the scheduled maintenance:

Gollahalli

Tagachaguppe

Doddabele

Fish Factory Gerupalya First Milestone

Kanminike

Bheemanakuppe Village

Anchepalya

Devagere

Tippur

Gangasandra Anepalya

Karubele

Vinayaka Nagar

Doddipalya

Chinnachurku

Kambipura

Kumbalgodu Industrial Area

Gonipur

Babusahipalya

Pintobare Gudimavu

Hosapalya

Additionally, KPTCL will conduct maintenance work at the 66/11 KV LR Bande Substation, resulting in power supply disruptions from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM in the following areas:

Areas Affected from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Shampura

Rankanagar

Doddanna Nagar

Sultan Palya

Periyar Circle

KJ Halli

Modi Garden

Muneshwar Nagar

Chinnanna Layout

Bhubaneswari Nagar

Kanakanagar

LR Bande Main Road

Modi Road

Kaveri Nagar

V. Nagenahalli

Ambedkar Layout

Anwar Layout

Salt Mandi

KJ Colony

Periyar Nagar

Kavalbyrasandra

Sugar Mandi

Ambedkar Medical College

DGA Halli

Gandhinagar

Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements to deal with the temporary power disruptions.