Bengaluru to get super-app for real-time traffic alerts and accident reporting: Report

Bengaluru commuters will soon have a one-stop solution to tackle traffic woes with the launch of the Bengaluru Traffic Police’s new ASTraM (Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management) super-app, Deccan Herald reported. The super-app is currently under development.

Set to be available in the coming months, the app aims to offer real-time traffic updates, accident reporting, and more, all in one place.

According to DH report, the app is currently under development. Once ready, it will provide users with timely alerts about traffic congestion within a 5-km radius, helping them navigate busy routes more efficiently.

(Also Read: Bengaluru man orders burger while stuck in traffic; delivery arrives at his car. See photos)

ASTraM features

Unlike existing apps that rely on multiple sources, the new ASTraM app will consolidate all the essential traffic information into a single platform, making it easier for commuters to access updates on-the-go, the report added.

In addition to congestion reports, the app will allow users to submit images of accidents or violations, which could impact traffic movement. Users can do so anonymously, without their personal details being recorded, ensuring a streamlined reporting process.

The app also integrates features to view and pay traffic fines directly through the platform, reducing the need for third-party navigation tools or social media updates for traffic information.

M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) told DH that the super-app will simplify the user experience, integrating multiple services into one interface.

The app will also allow traffic police to access additional features for real-time incident reporting, creating a more efficient way of managing traffic-related issues.

While the current version of ASTraM is limited to traffic officers, the upcoming public version is expected to greatly enhance the interaction between the police and commuters. The app is designed to replace the need for multiple apps or social media platforms to get traffic updates, consolidating everything into a single interface for ease of use.

(Also Read: Bengaluru-like traffic in Coorg? Long weekend leads to massive vehicular congestion at Karnataka's popular tourist spot)