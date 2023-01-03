Bengaluru traffic cop risks life for a bird, Twitter debate ensues. Video

A Bengaluru traffic policeman climbed a hoarding to save a bird has triggered a Twitter debate on safety and duty after a video was shared by Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, Bengaluru's deputy commissioner of traffic police (west). "The hidden and unexplored side of a policemen. Well done Mr Suresh…" he wrote.

The video has over 2.26 lakh views and 5,600 likes when this article was published. It shows the cop - Suresh from the Rajajinagar Traffic Police Station - climbing a hoarding to untie thread wrapped around a pigeon and freeing it.

He was seen without any safety gear, which alarmed several social media users.

Watch the video below:

The hidden and unexplored side of a policemen. Well done Mr Suresh from @rajajinagartrps pic.twitter.com/D9XwJ60Npz — Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, IPS (@DCPTrWestBCP) December 30, 2022

Several internet users lauded his courage and selflessness, while many called for more safety measures for cops.

“This is beyond the call of his duty. Please ensure he is suitably awarded,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Appreciate the action but not at the cost of safety. Like how you insist on helmets for all riders, safety should be a priority for the policeman as well. He too has a family back home,” another said.

“Sir, Without safety and precautions please don't encourage such actions. In the event of adverse consequences I am pretty sure none will come in support for his family throughout his life,” one more reply read.

“Excellent intent and gesture.. however, it would have been better to see the policeman able to quickly arrange and use safety gears. Can we equip our PCR vehicles with emergency/ safety kits, and train our staff to use those?” a social media user suggested.

The video also caught the attention of Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra, who appreciated Suresh, writing, “Our mobile police are also involved in rescue work. Mr. Suresh, Traffic Police of Rajajinagar, rescued the crow stuck in the tower with great care. Kudos to him for his punctuality and sense of duty.”

Not surprisingly, Twitter users flooded the comment section with calls for recognition and harness belts.