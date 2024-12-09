Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway records sharp decline in fatal accidents, result attributed to ATMS: Report

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, which earlier made headlines for the increasing number of fatal accidents, saw a sharp decline in such incidents in 2024. The fatal accidents have reduced to more than 50 percent compared with the previous year’s data. The decline in accidents is attributed to the installation of an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) on the fully accessible highway. 50 people died in road accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway in 2024(until November), 183 fatalities were reported in 2023.

Here is the data

According to a report in The Hindu, 50 people died in road accidents on this expressway in 2024(until November), 183 fatalities were reported in 2023, and zero fatal accidents were reported on the highway between September and December, according to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Speaking to the publication, an NHAI official said, “The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway saw a decline in the number of fatal accidents after putting ATMS cameras. In the last two months, there have been no fatal accidents on the highway. Even during the previous months, there has been a consistent decline in the number of fatal accidents. The ATMS will help the authorities track, monitor and rescue people from the accident spots. It also detects people who violate the traffic rules.”

Karnataka police department has also deployed police staff at Mysuru’s Kanimanike Toll Gate to catch speeding vehicles. Though fines have been issued through the ANPR cameras installed across the stretch, the violators are not paying them when issued online. The police department decided to collect fines manually if they were seen over speeding on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2023, the 119-km expressway was built for Rs. 8,408 crore. Of the total length, 52 km is a greenfield with five bypasses to reduce traffic congestion. This project includes 11 overpasses, 64 underpasses, five bypasses, and 42 small bridges. The expressway also has six lanes with additional two-lane service roads on both sides.