Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road clogged with traffic, commuters take 2 hours to cover 3 km

Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) witnessed severe traffic congestion on Wednesday, leaving commuters stranded for hours. The Bengaluru Traffic Police took to X (formerly Twitter) to alert the public about the situation.(Pathi Venkata Thadhagath)

A commuter reported that the traffic moved just 3 km in two hours, highlighting the extent of the gridlock.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police took to X (formerly Twitter) to alert the public about the situation. "Traffic Congestion Alert: There is severe traffic congestion at Marathahalli towards Chinnapanna Halli. Public are requested to cooperate," the post read.

Check out the post here:

Officials attributed the heavy traffic to ongoing metro construction work at the Outer Ring Road Salem Railway Bridge. "Due to ongoing metro work, the traffic from Mahadevapura towards Marathahalli and from Marathahalli towards Mahadevapura will be slow. Please cooperate with us and plan accordingly," the police advisory stated.

Commuters have been urged to factor in delays and consider alternative routes where possible. The traffic situation remains a recurring challenge in the city, particularly on key arterial roads undergoing infrastructure development.

Recently, a Bengaluru resident took to social media to highlight the poor condition of the Outer Ring Road (ORR), calling it an "off-roading adventure" in the heart of Bellandur’s IT corridor.

Sharing a video of the 10-km stretch, the user wrote, “Welcome to off-roading—right in the heart of Bellandur’s IT corridor. Is this what infrastructure progress looks like?”.

The video shows broken footpaths, potholes, heavy dust, and overall poor road conditions—despite the ORR being a key IT corridor housing some of the country’s biggest tech parks.

