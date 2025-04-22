Bengaluru's road rage epidemic: Why keeping your cool is your best defence on city roads

The recent violent clash between an Indian Air Force officer and a call centre employee has once again spotlighted a growing concern on Bengaluru’s roads — the alarming rise in road rage incidents. In India’s tech capital, where patience is often tested amid relentless traffic, tempers are flaring more frequently than ever before. Everyday, Bengaluru reports atleast one or two road rage incidents, according to police. (Representational image generated using AI. )

From signal jumping and wrong-way riding to reckless overtakes and near misses, traffic violations are far from new. But what's disturbing is how quickly everyday friction escalates into full-blown fights. The Bengaluru incident involving IAF Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose—now facing an attempt to murder charge—has become a textbook case of how a momentary lapse in temper can spiral into serious legal trouble.

Bengaluru roads: A pressure cooker

A senior Bengaluru police official, reacting to the Bose incident, noted that the city witnesses at least two road rage complaints every single day and many are expectedly unreported. With over 1.2 crore registered vehicles and choked roads round-the-clock, the odds of tempers clashing are high. But while minor arguments might be expected, it's uncommon and deeply concerning when civilians end up hurt—or worse—simply because they couldn't de-escalate a situation.

The key message, officials say, is simple: Keep your cool. No matter who’s at fault, dignity and restraint go a long way in defusing roadside disputes.

Don't retaliate. Dial 112

Police have consistently urged commuters to stay alert and avoid engaging with aggressive individuals. In areas like the Outer Ring Road, there have been several cases where individuals faked accidents to intimidate or extort money. Recognizing these setups might not always be easy, but help is never far away.

Bengaluru Police have reinforced that dialing 112 is the quickest way to get assistance in any trouble on the road. The Hoysala patrol units are typically dispatched within 10–15 minutes of a distress call. Taking matters into your own hands, on the other hand, can backfire. In several cases, victims who retaliated ended up facing FIRs themselves for violence or disruption.

Made a mistake? Own It.

Even if one accidentally scratches a car or bumps into a vehicle during peak-hour traffic, avoid panic or confrontation. Explaining the situation patiently often diffuses the tension. If the other party appears threatening or unwilling to listen, walk away or seek help from traffic police or by calling 112.

Aggression breeds aggression—and in today’s surveillance-driven world, your actions could be caught on camera. While not every junction in Bengaluru has CCTV coverage, many arterial roads and hotspots are under police watch, making it easy to trace and verify incidents.

Smart driving over street fighting is the only hack

Want to avoid trouble entirely? Drive responsibly. Speeding or zig-zagging to save a few minutes can cost you a lot more. A simple investment in a dash camera can also act as insurance—helping you back your side of the story with evidence in case of a mishap.

Most importantly, don’t fall for the "language card," "gender card," or even the "armed forces" card that some individuals might play to justify their actions. In the end, the law sees the facts, not emotions or background.

As Bengaluru continues to swell in size and vehicles, the culture on its roads must not descend into chaos. The best way to protect yourself is to remain street smart—and cool-headed.