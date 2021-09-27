Bharat Bandh needs ‘different ideological approach’: Karnataka CM appeals to protesters not to disrupt normal life

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday repeated his appeal to the protesting farmers to not “disturb” normal life as the Bharat Bandh called by the farmers is being observed in several states across the country on the day. He reiterated his previous comments saying that the ‘bandhs’ should not disturb the people who are trying to recover from the impact of Covid-19.

“People are struggling to recover from the adverse impact of Covid-19 on economic activities. They should not be disturbed by such 'bandhs'. I appeal to protesters not to disturb normal life. 'Bharat Bandh' needs a different ideological approach,” news agency ANI quoted Bommai as saying on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, the Karnataka chief minister sought the cooperation of the farmers union in the state after they extended support for the Bharat Bandh. However, farmers unions in the state have said that every effort was taken to make the bandh a success and also said that around 8,000 people were expected to participate. The state’s minister for transport B Sriramulu said that the buses would continue to operate on Monday. “Under any circumstances there is no question of supporting the bandh. Our buses will ply without any problems and the public will not be inconvenienced,” Sriramulu said, according to a report in HT on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the protesting farmer organisations have assured that arrangements have been made for emergency and essential services to be allowed during the strike. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which had called for the strike, said that while offices, educational institutions and commercial establishments would be closed during the bandh, emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies have been allowed.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait too tweeted earlier on Monday that “We apologise to people facing problems, but farmers have also been facing problems for the last 10 months. Farmers are making good arrangements to allow emergency vehicles to pass and also commuters are provided with refreshments such as water, tea and milk.”

Notably, Bommai had earlier on September 20, said that the farmers’ protest at the borders of Delhi and other places was being sponsored by the Indian National Congress party or “foreign agents” in the country, to which the Congress had reacted saying that the remarks were an “insult to the farmers.” Congress’ Dinesh Gundu Rao had reacted to the statement saying that the government should arrest those who are sponsoring the protest if they have the proof.