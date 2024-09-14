BJP MP Jagadish Shettar promises Vande Bharat express extension between Bengaluru, Belagavi: Report

Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar has pledged to extend the Vande Bharat Express service to Belagavi, enhancing connectivity between the region and Bengaluru. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Shettar emphasized his commitment to ensuring that Belagavi benefits from this high-speed rail service, which currently runs between Bengaluru and Hubballi, The Hindu reported. Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar pushed for the timely completion of the Belagavi-Kittur-Dharwad railway line and an upgrade to Sambra Airport.

Shettar revealed that the Vande Bharat Express, which will commence service to Pune on Monday, is initially scheduled to operate three days a week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the train via video link. Shettar expressed his determination to increase the service frequency to daily operations.

“The Vande Bharat train to Pune will start running from September 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it via video link. Initially, it will run three days a week. I will try to get it to run every day,” Shettar said, as quoted by the publication.

In addition to his rail ambitions, Shettar is focused on the development of the Belagavi-Kittur-Dharwad railway line, which he promised to complete on schedule. This project is expected to further boost connectivity and economic growth in the region.

Shettar also highlighted ongoing efforts to upgrade Belagavi’s Sambra Airport. According to him, significant progress is being made with around 14 acres of land already acquired for the airport’s expansion. “Officials have told me that the work is in progress with around 14 acres of land acquired already,” the BJP MP said.

This upgrade aims to enhance the airport’s capacity and services, supporting increased passenger traffic and regional development. With these initiatives, Shettar is positioning Belagavi for a substantial boost in infrastructure and connectivity.