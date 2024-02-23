BJP slams govt for bringing ‘anti-Hindu’ policies in Karnataka

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress-led state government of implementing “anti-Hindu” policies following the passing of the “Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Bill 2024” in the state assembly on Thursday. The Congress government passed “Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Bill 2024” in the state assembly on Thursday. (ANI)

The bill proposes the establishment of a “Common Pool Fund” under the Hindu religious institutions and charitable endowments department, enabling the government to collect taxes from temples based on their revenues, people aware of the matter said. As per the bill, the government will levy a 10% tax on temples with revenues exceeding ₹1 crore, and a 5% tax on those generating revenues between ₹10 lakh and ₹1 crore.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Muzrai minister Ramalinga Reddy said in the Assembly that the fund’s objectives include providing amenities to temples, insurance coverage, a death relief fund for temple priests and scholarships for children from families of approximately 40,000 priests.

Within the Muzrai department’s jurisdiction, there exist approximately 35,000 temples, segmented into distinct categories based on their annual incomes. Among these, 205 temples fall into Group A, recording incomes surpassing ₹25 lakh annually, while Group B encompasses 193 temples with earnings ranging between ₹5 lakh and ₹25 lakh. The remaining 34,000 temples, registering incomes below ₹5 lakh per annum, constitute Group C.

Historically, Group A temples have directed 10% of their collection box revenues towards a Common Fund, while Group B temples have allocated 5%. Notably, Group C temples have made no contributions to date.

Under the proposed amendment, temples generating revenues exceeding ₹1 crore annually will be obligated to contribute 10% to the Common Pool Fund. Temples yielding revenues ranging from ₹10 lakh to ₹1 crore will be required to allocate 5% to the fund. Temples with incomes below ₹10 lakh will be exempt from contribution requirements altogether.

The management of the common funds will be entrusted to the “Rajya Dharmika Parishat”, primarily aimed at providing aid to Category C temples and offering welfare measures to the families of temple staff, said the minister.

However, BJP state president BY Vijayendra criticised the move, alleging that the state government is attempting to bolster its finances at the expense of temples. He questioned why only temples were being targeted and not other religious institutions, expressing concerns over the diversion of devotees’ offerings from temple renovation and convenience to other purposes.

“The Congress government, which is adopting consistently anti-Hindu policies in the state, has now taken a crooked look at the revenue of Hindu temples and passed the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments bill to fill its empty coffers,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Vijayendra also questioned the state government as to why only temples are being targeted and no other religious institutions. “Under this, the government will collect 10% of the income from temples earning over ₹1 crore, this is nothing but poverty. The offering dedicated by the devotees for the knowledge of God and the development of the temple should be allocated for the renovation of the temple and for the convenience of the devotees. If it is allocated for another purpose, it is on the divine beliefs of the people. There will be violence and fraud,” he added.

In response, minister Ramalinga Reddy refuted the BJP’s accusations, stating that the funds would be utilised for “dharmic parishad” purposes, including the upliftment of economically weaker priests.

“The BJP is the biggest anti-Hindu party. It had neglected the temples. Even the BJP did the same during their time, they took 5% from temples with income between ₹5 lakh to ₹25 lakh. For income above ₹25 lakh, they took 10%. The money will be used for dharmic parishad like upliftment of economically weaker priests,” Reddy said.

“Vijayendra Yediyurappa, it is clear that BJP always pursues political gains by claiming that Congress is anti-Hindu. However, we, the Congress, consider ourselves the true proponents of Hinduism because, over the years, Congress governments have consistently safeguarded temples and Hindu interests,” he said while taking a dig at the BJP.

“Didn’t your BJP government neglect its responsibilities between 2008 and 2013, as well as from 2019 to 2023? It seems they turned a blind eye to the revenues of Hindu religious institutions and charitable endowments, despite the existence of acts or bills in place since 2001,” he added.