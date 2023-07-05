Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / BJP withdraws protests in Karnataka Assembly after Speaker allows discussion on Cong's poll promises

BJP withdraws protests in Karnataka Assembly after Speaker allows discussion on Cong's poll promises

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Jul 05, 2023 02:11 PM IST

The Speaker agreed to give them time post Zero hour, following which the BJP withdrew their protests.

The opposition BJP on Wednesday withdrew its protests inside the Karnataka assembly over the alleged non-implementation of the five 'guarantees' promised by the ruling Congress in its poll manifesto, after Speaker U T Khader gave them time to raise their issue post Zero Hour.

Bengaluru: Karnataka state assembly session, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.(PTI)
Bengaluru: Karnataka state assembly session, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.(PTI)

ALSO READ | War of words break out in Karnataka assembly between CM, Bommai, over Cong's ‘failed’ poll promises

Disruptions marred the proceedings on Tuesday after the Speaker had not allowed former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to move an adjournment motion seeking a debate on the "non-implementation" of the guarantees, leading to pandemonium.

The BJP members were firm on their demand for a discussion on the issue.

ALSO READ | Yediyurappa, BJP leaders stage protest at Freedom Park against Karnataka govt for ‘misleading’ people

As soon as the session resumed this morning, BJP MLAs sought time for discussion on the issue.

The Speaker agreed to give them time post Zero hour, following which the BJP withdrew their protests.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out