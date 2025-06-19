BMRCL begins electrification trials for Bengaluru's Pink Line, aims for December 2026 launch: Report

In good news for commuters, Bengaluru’s much-anticipated Pink Line has been cleared for third rail testing. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has kicked off electrification trials using a third rail system along the elevated track between Jayadeva and Tavarekere areas, a report stated. A metro train runs on a track on the Pink Line corridor. (Image for representation)(PTI File Photo)

This means the trains will now start drawing power directly from a rail at track level, a big step toward launch to the public. For now, the tests are limited to a 7.5 km segment of the total 21.2 km line that will eventually connect Kalena Agrahara in the south to Nagawara in the north, the report said.

Structural work on this elevated section has already been completed. Six stations, namely, Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIM Bangalore, J P Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital, and Tavarekere, are now entering the systems-check phase, it added.

This round of third rail testing will soon be followed by thorough trials for signalling, communication systems, and load handling. These combined tests are expected to span roughly four months. After that, a detailed safety report will be sent to the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), who will then approve the final launch.

The Pink Line is being built in two segments. It is the Namma Metro's longest underground corridor, and is expected to begin operations only by December 2026. It aims to provide a much-needed connection between the north and south part of the city.

The stretch has faced multiple delays in launch, just like other stretches of the Namma Metro. It was initially slated to be operational in 2020 and later pushed to December 2026.