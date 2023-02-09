BMTC suspends bus driver who wrote to guv over corruption

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has suspended a bus driver who had written to the Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and officials of the transport and labour departments, alleging that no action has been taken against various irregularities in the corporation.

The driver, M K Thyagaraju (53), had been working with the BMTC for 15 years.

Thyagaraju alleged that top officials of the BMTC were violating rules for personal gains, adding that despite raising the issues along with documents several times, they have turned a blind eye.

In his letter to the governor on January 20, the driver said, “BMTC is reeling under financial crisis. The main reason for this is that some of the top officials and administrative staff are violating the rules of the organisation for their selfish motives. However, even after lodging several complaints against the officials with valid documents obtained through RTIs, BMTC MD Satyavathi has not taken any action.”

Thyagaraju, explaining the various irregularities, said the first complaint was sent on August 5 last year to MD Satyavathi, against her PA (personal assistant) Ajay.

He alleged that the PA, who is supposed to act as a bridge between the employees and the managing director, is acting as a rift between the two if the employees come to the head office to share their problems with her.

“According to the department circular, the MD’s PA has to be changed every three years. By the PA, Ajay has been here for 24 years. The first issue I raised was regarding the meeting time between employees with the MD, which is from 3 pm-5 pm. But the PA does not let anyone meet Satyavathi and has the final word. If the issues were solved at the lower level, why would we want to meet her? I wrote a letter to the MD regarding this, but nothing was done,” Thyagaraju said.

Thyagaraju said the second issue is regarding the PA at the department of labour, who has been working in the same position for about 26 years. “He does not get any work done without bribes. We are not allowed contest other elections of external organisations without a permission letter. But Basavaraju did not get the permission letter from the organisation and contested it. I complained about the matter to the managing director with documents, but no action was taken against him,” he said.

The third complaint is regarding Basavanagowda, who has been appointed as the driving master in just eight months, Thyagaraju said. “This is against the rules. To become a driving master, one should do the duty for seven years without being involved in any accidents and get a silver medal. Five more years will get you a gold medal. I submitted a complaint regarding this as well, but no action was taken.”

The final complaint is regarding a vehicle for training unemployed youth at the Vaddarahalli training institute, which has been used for personal reasons. “The MD’s PA, Ajay, has misused the vehicle for personal reasons for about nine months. I got these details through RTI as well. He has not mentioned any of the details regarding the usage of the vehicle. I wrote a detailed letter on this as well but received no response.

Thyagaraju said that since none of the issues he raised was addressed, he wrote a letter to the governor directly on January 20, along with all the documents. He also submitted representations to the transport and labour departments the same day. “Then the media picked up on the issue after which I got a letter regarding my suspension on February 4,” he said.

“They said that I have violated certain protocols as an employee, and since my complaint letters appeared in various media, it has affected the dignity of the department. I was suspended on Sunday when it was a holiday. Before the suspension, they should have held talks regarding the complaints that appeared in the media. They did not do anything. When questioned, they said they would do what they like,” Thyagaraju said.

“I’ve tried talking to the MD several times and waited for her, but she refuses to meet anyone. As an MD, one should ask her how many depots she has visited. She refuses to answer this as well. I would not have sought the governor if she had listened to our issues. I’m not scared of anything. I hope my protest will help other workers in the coming days,” Thyagaraju added.

The action against Thyagaraju comes in the wake of 18 officials in the central office being transferred, after they were accused of forging signatures. “Most of the forgery has occurred in connection with advertisements on buses. The officers have also forged signatures when it comes to renewal of department buildings at bus depots, which are given on lease for 5-6 years. The 18 officials were only transferred but I have been suspended for raising our issues,” Thyagaraju said.

A member of the BMTC Union, who does not want to be named, said there are a host of issues plaguing the department, but the higher officials have not made any attempt to address them. “There is no environment in which workers can approach the higher officials regarding their issues. Due to this, workers who are at the lower levels are being exploited. For example, workers have to bribe to get the routes, while applying for leave, among others. No action is taken if employees complain. They are also threatened in such situations. As a member of the union, I know the ground reality,” he said.

Recently, drivers at two depots attempted suicide after they were allegedly harassed. They were later hospitalised, he said, adding that the managing director is changed regularly, and the new officers have no idea about the ground reality and make no effort to understand them either. “By the time we explain it to them, they are again transferred.”

“Since none of the issues was addressed, Thyagaraju was frustrated as he got no response and finally wrote a letter to the governor. He was then suspended. This is wrong. They should’ve held talks with him and sorted the issues. Punishment is not the way to go. This sets a bad precedent among the other workers. Whatever happens among us, those who will end up suffering are public. There is corruption from the top to the bottom in the department,” he added.

Hindustan Times reached out to the BMTC MD, but she was unavailable for comments.