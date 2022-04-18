Bommai hints at ‘cabinet rejig, expansion' after Nadda’s visit to Karnataka
A day after BJP national president JP Nadda addressed ruling party workers in Karnataka, sounding the poll bugle for the 2023 assembly elections, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the party high command will soon decide about the cabinet expansion or reshuffle.
"JP Nadda ji has stated that a meeting will be held in New Delhi. The party high command will decide about cabinet expansion or reshuffle," news agency ANI quoted Bommai as saying.
Bommai, who had met Nadda in the national capital on April 6 and claimed to have “briefly” discussed cabinet reshuffle on Friday, hinted about discussing the matter on the sidelines of the executive meeting. The development comes amid KS Eshwarappa’s exit from the state cabinet over corruption charges and an FIR filed against him in contractor Santosh Patil’s suicide case.
On Sunday, terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as a great strength for the BJP, Bommai said the party would seek a positive mandate from farmers, women and weaker sections for the good governance provided by the state government.
"Let us march ahead under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his welfare programmes. Let us march together, victory will be ours," he said.
"We will go to the people with our performance report card and win the hearts of the people. Let us make Lotus bloom in the hearts of the people," ANI quoted him as saying.
He also launched a scathing attack on the Congress and said the grand old party had no moral right to talk about corruption.
"The earlier Congress government at the Centre had attained notoriety by perpetrating 2G, 3G, defence and coal scams. The Congress government compromised with even the security of the country by indulging in scams in defence purchases too," Bommai said.
Also Read | 7 teams formed to investigate suicide of contractor: Karnataka Police
Nadda, addressing the party workers at the state executive committee meeting in Hosapete on Sunday, gave a clarion call to ensure that the country moves forward.
“We are strongly pursuing our ‘Mission Repeat’. We are marching with the Mantra of ‘Nation First. Party Next and Self Last,'” news agency PTI quoted Nadda as saying.
“You have to work with the motto: ‘We are all dedicated and devoted with our mission to see that India goes forward and we are also ready to see that the party and I become the instrument of change," the BJP chief said.
With an eye on the assembly polls in Karnataka just a year away, Nadda asked party leaders and workers to reach out to the masses and create awareness about the good work done by the BJP led government at the Centre as well as in the state.
-
Noted Odia music director and singer Prafulla Kar passes away
Noted Odia music director and writer Prafulla Kar, who gave Kar's' voice to around 70 popular Odia films, passed away at his Bhubaneswar home late Sunday night. He was 83 and suffered from old-age-related health ailments. He is survived by his wife Manorama Kar and children Mahaprasad Kar, Sandhyadipa Kar and Mahadeep Kar. Expressing chief minister Naveen Patnaik's grief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Kar's unique contribution to Oriya music and culture will make him memorable.
-
Teen stabbed by robbers in Bengaluru gets 36 stitches
A 16-year-old boy was brutally stabbed by two bike-borne robbers in Bengaluru's Richmond Town area after a failed robbery attempt. The incident took place on Friday night when the teen was returning home after a trip to an eatery in the nearby Laurel Lane area. A complaint has been filed at the Ashok Nagar police station on Saturday. Located in central Bengaluru, Richmond Town is one of the poshest localities of Bangalore.
-
Khargone violence: Two accused claim to have alibi
The police registered 47 FIRs and arrested 144 people. Now, the locals are accusing the police of framing them on false charges. A resident of Sanjay Nagar, Fareed Khan, 38, who has been named as an accused in the case said the police named him and his two brothers, who are in cattle trade, and his father for rioting and arson. “Without verifying the facts, police are filing FIR against people under fake charges,” he alleged. The locals are also raising questions on demolition drives against illegal encroachment.
-
Bihar ranks third in new HIV infections
Bihar records around 8,000 new cases of people living with HIV (PLHIV) annually and ranks third, after Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, in new HIV/AIDS infections every year, despite a 27% reduction in new infection rate from 2010, said health specialist of UNICEF Bihar, Dr S Siddhartha Shankar Reddy, on the sidelines of an HIV/AIDS awareness event. The trend of reporting higher infection among female sex workers (FSW) has now changed to MSM, said Dr Reddy.
-
Rajasthan makes licences mandatory for keeping cows at home in urban areas
Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has made an annual license and 100 square yard area compulsory for keeping cows or buffalos at homes in urban areas. A penalty of up to ₹10,000 will be slapped if the animals are found straying. ₹1,000 will be charged as an annual license fee. A fine of ₹500 will be slapped on unauthorised sale. ₹500 fine will be slapped if fodder is sold without license.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics