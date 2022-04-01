C M Ibrahim resigns as Cong MLC, all set to join JD(S)
Senior politician C M Ibrahim, who had recently announced quitting Congress, on Thursday said his resignation as the Member of Karnataka Legislative Council (MLC) has been accepted by its Chairman.
Indicating about joining JD(S) soon and calling it a “true secular party”, he predicted that the Congress will come third in the 2023 Assembly polls, after the JD(S) and BJP respectively.
“I have relieved myself from the burden. About my next move, I have left it to our national leader Deve Gowda (former PM and JD(S) supremo)...It is the unanimous opinion (of supporters) that my next move should be with him,” Ibrahim said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, several people are willing to come to JD(S) and it will start from April-May.
“My wish is that JD(S) should to come to power on its own strength. First will be JD(S), second BJP and third Congress (in 2023 polls). The atmosphere is such that what happened in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab will repeat in Karnataka (for Congress),” he added.
Ibrahim said on March 12 he had sent in his resignation from the primary membership of the party to Congress National President Sonia Gandhi.
Noting that Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti has informed him that his resignation has been accepted, he said, he has voluntarily resigned as MLC and the people will take care of his political future.
Rejecting that he had put any conditions to join JD(S), he said, “it’s my house....will I have to put conditions to return to my home.”Further alleging that he quit the Congress because the Leader of Opposition in the Council was not elected by the party on the basis of democracy, despite him having maximum support, Ibrahim in response to a question said, “certainly there is democracy in JD(S), so I have come....when I will join is left to the leadership.”His decision to quit the Congress comes in the wake of the party appointing B K Hariprasad as the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, the post which he was eyeing.
A former Union minister and one-time close associate of Deve Gowda, he had joined Congress in 2008, and had been sulking for some time now, upset with the party and its legislature party leader Siddaramaiah.
Recently he had met both JD(S) patriarch Gowda and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and held discussions about joining the party.
Ibrahim had left JD(S) after the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. He was later associated with “AHINDA” (a social movement forged by minorities, backwards and Dalits) in Karnataka led by Siddaramaiah, before both joined the Congress.
-
3 of interstate gang held after shoot-out in central Delhi
Three members of an interstate syndicate led by jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana were arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police after a brief exchange of fire at Simon Bolivar Marg near Buddha Jayanti Park, about five kilometres away from President House in central Delhi on Thursday evening, police said. Police said a total of three bullets were fired – two by the alleged criminals and one by them.
-
Bone dry March makes Delhi sweat; Met forecasts similar April
From recording a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius (C) at the start of the month to a high of 39.6C on Wednesday, Delhi saw a rise of nearly 14 degrees across the month, ending with an average month maximum temperature of 32.9C – 2.3 degrees higher than the mean monthly average of 29.6C. Delhi also saw a rain-less March in 2010, data from the weather office shows.
-
4 hurt as truckers clash over Jaitu union takeover in Faridkot
Four persons were injured when a clash broke out between members of two truck unions, with supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of party MLA Amolak Singh taking over the Jaitu union on Thursday. Claiming it a unanimous decision of truck operators, the AAP MLA named his aide Harsimran Singh Malhotra as the president and Jaswant Singh Jaitu as the vice president of the union.
-
Keep masks on even if it’s optional, say Covid task force members
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Thursday announced the end to all Covid-19 curbs including the mandatory use of face masks. Critical care specialist and member of the state's Covid-19 task force Dr Rahul Pandit said the use of masks is one of the few techniques that have effectively helped in controlling the spread of the disease. The penalties for flouting the mask-wearing norm were collected under both these Acts and thus, will be revoked too.
-
Haryana Class 10 exams begin: Kin climbing walls, Bluetooth among ‘jugaads’ used to cheat
The Board of School Education Haryana examination for Class 10 started on Thursday. Similar incidents of unfair means were also reported at many centres during the Class 12 exam on Wednesday. A day earlier, during Class 12 exams, 165 cases of cheating were detected and three supervisors were relieved from duty for negligence besides cancellation of exam at three centres. Also, two centres were shifted. Most cases were reported from Sonepat, Mewat and Bhiwani districts.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics