Canadian man discovers start-up incubator at Bengaluru metro station. Watch

A Canadian man residing in Bengaluru has taken social media by surprise with his recent discovery of a start-up incubator located inside a metro station, highlighting the innovative spirit of the city. Sharing his discovery on the social media platform X, he expressed his admiration, stating, "Never expected to find a start-up incubator inside of an Indian Metro Station. Bengaluru is on another level." The start-up incubator inside a metro station in Bengaluru appeared to be defunct.

The video, posted by Caleb Friesen, with a significant online following, features the start-up incubator nestled within the Trinity Metro Station on the purple line of Namma Metro, one of Bengaluru’s prominent rapid transit systems.

Watch the video here:

The incubator space, prominently branded with the tagline “From idea to execution,” offered a range of services designed to nurture entrepreneurial ventures. It promised tailored mentorship, assistance in crafting go-to-market strategies, sponsor engagement, intellectual property management, training, funding, and other support services aimed at helping start-ups grow.

However, despite its promising setup and attractive infrastructure, the incubator appeared to be defunct, suggesting that the initiative did not unfold as envisioned. The man remarked on the space’s past vibrancy and community engagement but noted its current inactive state.

The concept of situating a start-up incubator inside a metro station is a novel idea, he said, reflecting Bengaluru’s reputation as a tech and start-up hub. Several social media users agreed, writing, “imagine having a space like this, a sanctuary would bloom,” and “Bengaluru is on next level.”

“I live nearby, and take that metro daily. Seen that incubator used for maybe a year. Guess the packed commute made it hard to separate signal from noise... focus time’s rare in the chaos,” a user replied.