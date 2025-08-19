Chilly and rainy August in Bengaluru leaves residents savouring the cosy weather

On August 18, Bengaluru experienced cooler-than-usual weather across its major weather stations, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated. Residents said on social media that they are bundled up in sweaters and socks amid chilly weather in Bengaluru. (Sant Arora/HT/Representative image)

At Bengaluru HAL Airport, the maximum temperature was 24.6 degrees Celsius, which is 3.8 degrees Celsius below normal, while the minimum stood at 18.9 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees Celsius below average.

Similarly, Bengaluru International Airport recorded a maximum of 24.6 degrees Celsius, also 3.8 degrees Celsius below normal, and a minimum of 20.4 degrees Celsius, slightly 0.3 degrees Celsius above the seasonal norm.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru City saw a maximum of 24.4 degrees Celsius, again 3.8 degrees Celsius lower than usual, with a minimum of 19.5 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees Celsius below normal.

Many residents also echoed the same and shared cosy vibes on social media.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya spoke on the perks of Bengaluru weather while he was on a visit to Delhi, replying to a resident's post about how unusually cold it felt despite the temperature being around 21 degrees Celsius. “Let’s be grateful that our city has this great weather. It’s punishing hot here in Delhi, despite rain in the night yesterday,” he wrote.

“Peak Bengaluru weather after many years - several months of cool temperatures now, overcast skies, an ever present hint of a rainfall,” another resident posted on X.

“It is sooo cold in Bengaluru for weeks now if not months. Literally wearing socks & sweater all day & night. Bhaisaab. There was no summer here this time. It's like we jumped from winter to a week of bit sunny weather & boom! Back to winters,” one more said.

“chilly, cold n wintery weather here in bengaluru,” read another post.

Another social media user wrote: “Chilling vibes in Bengaluru today! 21°C and cloudy – perfect weather for a cozy night in or a hot coffee stroll.”

However, not everyone was pleased with the chilly rainy weather.

“Really fed up with this weather in #Bengaluru , it's raining every day since beginning of the month with no or less sun shine and drop in temperature. Any update when can we get to see bright blue sky with plenty of sunshine,” a resident shared.