Class 12 student from Kerala dies at swimming pool in Bengaluru: Report

A 17-year-old Class 12 student from Kerala died at a private school in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening during a swimming competition. He had come to the city to compete at the event and collapsed at the swimming pool during a practice session.

The six-day CBSE South Zone swimming competition is being held at the National Public School (NPS) in Agara near Tataguni, the Deccan Herald reported. The deceased has been identified as Roushan Rasheed, who attended Dr Raju Davis International School in Kerala's Thrissur.

A case of death due to negligence, under Section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), has been registered at the Kaggalipura Police Station by the boy's aunt, Sulekha J, against the organisers of the competition.

It is being alleged that Rasheed might have come in contact with an open electric cable and was electrocuted; lighting equipment was being installed around the pool for the event, one report said.

To ascertain the cause of his death, a post-mortem will be conducted at the Rajarajeswari Medical College and Hospital, once his parents and immediate family arrive in the city.

A report said Rasheed felt uneasy after coming out of the pool and people around him observed that his pulse rate was low. He was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital, where he did not respond to treatment and was declared dead by doctors at the Rajarajeswari Medical College later.

Further investigation is on by police.