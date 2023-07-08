Cong youth wing to hold 3-day convention in Karnataka

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) will hold a three-day mega convention in Karnataka later this month in which about 3,000 youth from each district of the country will participate. IYC national general secretary Jagdev Gaga.(Facebook)

The programme 'Behtar Baat Ki Buniyad' is being conducted under the supervision of IYC president Srinivas B V. A mega convention of the IYC is going to take place in Karnataka from July 26-28, national general secretary Jagdev Gaga said here.

He was speaking to reporters at Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) headquarters here.

A national executive took place in Telangana about one month back in which we prepared some points on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. We discussed how to 'gherao' the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government and to raise the voice of the common man, he said.

Since the BJP came into power at the Centre, from every stage PM Modi claimed to provide employment to two crore people and deposit Rupees 15 lakh in everyone's bank account, Gaga said.

However, the BJP amended rules and laws that have resulted in an "adverse" impact on the common man. If we look into the reality, neither any form of employment has been generated, nor any development has happened since the past nine years, he said.

In order to form a better foundation for the future of India, we are conducting a programme in which 3000 youth between the age of 18 to 35 years from every district of India are going to take part, the IYC leader said.

"We request all the people from all those districts where BJP is ruling to participate and speak up for the 'injustice and problems they are facing in the regime of BJP'," he said.

"We are planning to conduct the same kind of press conference in every single district of India to 'expose the actual face of BJP which they are hiding and manipulating through social media platforms'," Gaga added.

