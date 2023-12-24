Former Telangana minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K Taraka Ramarao has slammed Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for taking a ‘U-turn’ on the hijab row. He said that the Congress party is known for breaking promises after coming to power. ‘Congress not known for…': KTR slams Siddaramaiah on Hijab row in Karnataka(HT_PRINT)

Also Read - Hijab ban to be lifted in Karnataka, what to wear personal choice: Siddaramaiah

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

When asked about his reaction to the lifting of the "ban" on hijab at Karnataka educational institutions, KTR said, “No, they have not lifted the ban yet. The Karnataka CM said that he is still thinking about it. This is what the Congress is popular for. Making promises before the elections and then breaking them by not fulfilling them. Not just in Karnataka, but it has been happening in Telangana as well.”

Speaking at an event in Mysuru on Friday, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, “We will be withdrawing the ban on hijab which was imposed by the previous BJP government. I have directed the officials on the same and an official order will come soon regarding it. What to wear and what to eat is a personal choice. Why should the government obstruct such issues? Wear what you want and eat what you feel like.”

However, on Saturday, Siddaramaiah clarified that the ban has not been lifted yet. “We have not lifted the ban yet. We are thinking about it. After speaking to experts, we will take a call," he added.

The hijab controversy first erupted in January last year when six students of the Government Pre-University (PU) College in Udupi accused the institute’s administration of not allowing them to enter the premises with their hijab on. The Muslim girls protested outside the institute after being denied entry.

In response, several Hindu students started attending classes wearing saffron shawls in several educational institutions.

On March 15 last year, the Karnataka high court declared that wearing the hijab was not mandatory in Islam and upheld the executive order. The students have moved the Supreme Court.